Lenoir County students excited about new coding program

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir county school system is working to build more tech savvy students.

The district just received a state grant to launch a new coding program.

13-year-old Tyree Freeman is a self-proclaimed expert at video games.

“I play NBA 2K 18, I play Madden 18, I play UFC,” said Freeman

That’s at home, while at school, Tyree studies coding, how his favorite sports games are made.

“We are learning how to code because that is the future, when we play video games when we get on our phones or our tablet it’s like everything in life to life technology is coded,” said Freeman.

Tyree and his peers are ahead of the game as 7th graders at Rochelle Middle School most have been coding since their 6th grade year.

A new $34,000 grant aided to the Lenoir County school system plans to team up with apple to develop a coding curriculum.

$25,000 will go towards staff development and $10,500 will go towards course development.

“We are thankful for the things we get and we just still know that coding is great for all young children because that is the future,” said Freeman

With an average wage of $80,000 a year for coding jobs and 40 percent growth of coding and computer science jobs by 2022 in southeast NC, Tyree has already mapped out his potential future

“It makes me feel like in the future I can make my own game,” added Freeman.