Krispy Kreme to lay off 90 workers as part of transition

The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Doughnut maker Krispy Kreme says at least 90 employees are being laid off as it moves its operations.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the company, headquartered in Winston-Salem, confirmed in October that it would create a presence in Charlotte, although it hasn’t specified what that presence will be.

The company on Wednesday filed notice with the Winston-Salem mayor’s office and the state Commerce Department, saying it will take until July to complete the elimination of administrative support jobs.

Krispy Kreme has 150 employees at its current headquarters and 554 employees overall. In both the notice and a statement, the company said it will keep its global headquarters, a production plant and an equipment production facility in Winston-Salem.

The company is also working on the transition of its operations to London.

