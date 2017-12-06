Grifton Public Library accepting cans instead of late fees

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Grifton Public Library is trying to make sure no one goes hungry this winter.

Their program, Food for Fines, allows people to bring a can of food instead of paying a fine for an overdue book this month.

Librarian Shirley Mewborn says after Hurricane Matthew, their only grocery store was shut down for over a year and getting food has been an issue for some in Grifton.

The food will be given to local families in need.

“There is a need,” Mewborn said. “There are families here that may not have all the things that everyone has, especially families that have little ones, you know, and sometimes people don’t want to ask for help.”

Anyone can donate non-perishable food items or gift certificates.