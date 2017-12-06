Greenville educator remembered on 160th birthday

A special birthday celebration was held Wednesday, the 160th birthday for the first principal of an historic high school in Greenville.

Professor Charles Montgomery Eppes was honored with a wreath laying on his grave site.

Members of the community met at Brown Hill Cemetery.

Eppes assumed the mantle of leadership for the education of black youth in Greenville from 1903 until his death.

Prior to his death, he participated in exercises that renamed the Greenville Industrial High School to the C.M. Eppes High School in his honor.

“We did the laying of a wreath and litany hallmarking this educator, humanitarian and principal to so many in Pitt County,” said Dr. Bernadette Watts, head of the C.M. Eppes Heritage Society.

Watts says there will be more events coming in the new year to honor the memory of Eppes.