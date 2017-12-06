First Alert Forecast: Colder air and rainy for the work week

SUMMARY: A cold front will bring showers to the WNCT9 viewing area today and through the rest of the work week. Bitterly cold air will arrive behind the front. A series of weak disturbances will bring a chance of precipitation for late week. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with rain showers through the morning. Temperatures are starting out warm, in the 50s and 60s but will fall through the morning as the front passes. Winds are light for the most part. There may be some areas of fog that develop.

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered showers will persist through the day and temperatures will fall into the mid 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast for the afternoon. It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers through the night with temperatures on the chilly side, mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast. Winds will be breezy at times, out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY- A series of disturbances will provide intermittent rain showers. A few wet snowflake could briefly mix with the rain late Thursday night and again on Friday evening. Highs in the 40’s, lows in the 30’s.

