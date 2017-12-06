Duplin County goes for state championship trifecta on Saturday

DUPLIN CO. (WNCT) – All of Duplin County may be in the triangle area this weekend.

That’s because three Duplin County high school football programs will be playing for state championships. Two of the schools, East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill, will be playing in Chapel Hill. North Duplin will play in Raleigh.

The three team’s success has the entire county buzzing.

“Football isn’t important in a lot of places,” said Wallace-Rose Hill coach Kevin Motsinger. “But in Duplin County it is. You look at our schools, our schools have discipline. That starts with football.”

“It just adds to how special this is, how unique this is,” added North Duplin coach Hugh Martin. “I’m sure a lot of our fans will leave here and go over to Chapel Hill and be there to watch those two games too. I’m sure some of those folks will probably come here first and then go to their games. Everybody’s very supportive in the county. A lot of support coming out of the communities for all the teams, texts, e-mails, notes of support. It’s just been tremendous.”

For East Duplin coach Battle Holley, it goes way back.

“Since I was a little kid Duplin County football has always been good,”said Holley. “Each community cares about football, so that’s what makes it so good. Everybody has their own community. Hopefully everybody on Saturday can come together and everybody pull for each other on Saturday. But it’s great to have three of the four teams playing for the state championship.”

Tarboro and Havelock from the 9 on your side viewing area will also play for state championships on Saturday.