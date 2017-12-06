Coding error causes confusion in Winterville election

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former Winterville Town Council member John Hill will keep his seat despite appearing to lose by one vote to Ricky Hines in November’s election.

Hill initially prevailed over Hines by eight votes. However, at canvass, nine supplemental absentee ballots and seven provisional ballots were added.

Those votes gave Hines a one-point lead.

But the Pitt County Board of Elections said a coding error allowed people outside the voting district to cast ballots.

Parts of Mockingbird Lane and Oakwood Drive were not annexed into town limits.

The part at the center of the issue is highlighted in gray.

The error allowed 10 people to vote in the November election who were not in town boundaries.

The board says any decision regarding a new election is up to the state.

For now, Hill will retain his seat.

