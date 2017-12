JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Albert J Ellis Airport located in Jacksonville broke ground on Wednesday for a new air traffic control tower.

The ceremony took place at the Albert J Ellis airport at 9:30 a.m.

The new tower will feature a six-story facility to help direct air traffic coming in and out of the airport.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2018.

Once finished, FAA certified controllers are expected to work in the tower.