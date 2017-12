GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wayne County man has been arrested after a trip to the grocery store in November ended with a stolen purse.

Gerald Peters, 58, is facing felony theft charges in Wayne County after investigators linked Peters to a stolen purse incident.

The incident took place on November 12 at the Mar-Mar Grocery Store in Goldsboro.

Peters is held on a $10,000 bond.