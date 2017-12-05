Vidant Medical Center holds ‘Lights of Love’ Christmas tree lighting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Medical Center held its “Lights of Love” Christmas tree lighting Tuesday night.

The tradition has been going on for about 30 years.

Each light on the tree represents a donation a family has made to Vidant in honor or remembrance of a loves one.

“Over three decades we have been raising funds that will be going right to what is now Vidant Medical Center; towards programs and services to help patients and the patient’s families, which is at the core of what we’re here to do — taking care of the patients of eastern N.C,” said Scott Senatore, vice president of the Vidant Health Foundation.

The organizers said they have several hundred donors this year.

If you still want to donate, you can do so here.