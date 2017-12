RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Chamber will host a forum Tuesday on the “Future of North Carolina” in Raleigh.

The state is expecting to add nearly two million people between now and 2030.

If the goal is reached, North Carolina will become the seventh most populous state in America.

The forum will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 6:45 p.m. at the Renaissance Raleigh North Hills Hotel.

The forum will focus on innovation and securing North Carolina’s state prosperity.