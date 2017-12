RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — In the face of the new Tax Reform bill, protests have erupted across the country.

Protests are expected to resume outside Senator Thom Tillis’ office in Raleigh on Tuesday.

The protests are focused on his vote on the Tax Reform bill and Tillis’ recent votes as part of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The protests are expected to begin around 11:30 a.m.