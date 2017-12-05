FIRST ON 9: Shooting in Pactolus area puts nearby elementary school on lockdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pactolus Elementary School is on modified lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting in the Pactolus area.

Lt. Kip Gaskins with the Pitt County Sherriff’s Office says a shooting happened Tuesday morning near J.P. Davenport and Son Farm Supply.

Due to the shooting investigation, Pactolus Elementary is on modified lockdown.

Dr. Travis Lewis, spokesperson for Pitt County Schools, says all buses heading to the school were diverted to Wellcome Middle School.

Student who were dropped off by their parents are safe inside the school with staff members and sheriff’s deputies.

9 On Your Side has a reporter at the scene of the shooting. Stay with 9 On Your Side and WNCT.com for the latest.