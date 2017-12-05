N.C. ranked top state for business

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- North Carolina came out on top on Forbes “Best States for Business in 2017”.

Business owners need to look no further than the state of North Carolina to set up shop.

The state ranked second in 2016, but slid to number one due to an improved employment outlook and having the second-lowest business costs.

To support these rankings North Carolina is a right-to-work state with the lowest union membership in the country. Nearly 97% of North Carolina is union free.

Forbes ranking is based off 6 categories; business costs, labor supply, regulatory environment, economic climate, growth prospects and quality of life.

Local business owner Mike Fox took these factors into consideration when he set up his coffee shop in Greenville, North Carolina in September of this year.

“Being located in North Carolina was important because of everything North Carolina has to offer,” said Mike Fox, owner of Black Beard Coffee Roasters, “it’s a great state. We have the mountains, we’ve got the beach and we’ve got rich culture.”

In 2016, North Carolina’s economy almost took a hit due to the passage of the controversial “Bathroom Bill”. The bill was later repealed.

“100% certain the repeal of the HB2 law has resulted in a favorable economic client in North Carolina,” said Roger Johnson, Economic Development Manager for the City of Greenville.

“Forbes ranking us in that specific position will allow folks from foreign direct investments, or other states consideration for headquarters, will consider North Carolina as a good place for business,” said Johnson, “so we’ll get more opportunities. It will be up to us locally to land those.”