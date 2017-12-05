Laroque bridge remodeling progresses

By Published:

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT)- The power line project taking place over the new Laroque Bridge is now complete.

The original power lines on the bridge that take motorists on Queen Street over the Neuse River, are back up.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation had to take down the poles while remodeling the bridge. During that time, the city’s Department of Public services created a new plan to make sure businesses were not without power.

“We had to re-circulate our power. So we switched the circuit so we could feed the customers on the south side of the river,” said Rhonda Barwick, Director of Public Services for the City of Kinston.

Barwick added that the lights on the bridge will be replaced in January as the next phase of the bridge’s construction.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s