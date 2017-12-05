Laroque bridge remodeling progresses

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT)- The power line project taking place over the new Laroque Bridge is now complete.

The original power lines on the bridge that take motorists on Queen Street over the Neuse River, are back up.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation had to take down the poles while remodeling the bridge. During that time, the city’s Department of Public services created a new plan to make sure businesses were not without power.

“We had to re-circulate our power. So we switched the circuit so we could feed the customers on the south side of the river,” said Rhonda Barwick, Director of Public Services for the City of Kinston.

Barwick added that the lights on the bridge will be replaced in January as the next phase of the bridge’s construction.