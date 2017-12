JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.

Jacksonville police sealed off entrances, and parents were notified by text and phone calls.

The lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

There is no official word on the cause.

Some parents came to pick up their students early after the lock down was lifted.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.