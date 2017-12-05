Greenville police: Don’t let a Grinch steal your Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department wants to make sure you’re safe for the holidays, and they’re using a popular character to spread the message.

The Grinch is part of a safety push called “Don’t Let A Grinch Steal Your Christmas.”

For the next three weeks, police are using the character to warn about holiday dangers, including criminals trying to steal your gifts, your donations or your personal information online.

