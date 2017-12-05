GenX compound now detected in food product in N. Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The unregulated compound found in more than 80 wells near a chemical company’s manufacturing facility in North Carolina has been found in a food product for the first time.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that honey collected by a Robeson County farmer has tested for levels of the potentially harmful GenX compound nearly 15 times higher than the health goal set by state officials. The farm is southwest of the Chemours Co. plant.

The director of the state Department of Environmental Quality’s division of waste management, Michael Scott, told the state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board on Monday that the farmer doesn’t sell the honey.

Officials are unsure if the viscosity of honey could have affected the test results, and have asked the Environmental Protection Agency for guidance.

Information from: The StarNews, http://starnewsonline.com