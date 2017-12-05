Former UNC student charged with on-campus explosion released to father

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former UNC student facing felony charges for starting a fire that resulted in an explosion on UNC’s campus Nov. 2 is out of the Orange County jail Monday afternoon.

In court, a judge raised Joshua Edwards’ bond to $1 million unsecured and released him before his trial.

David Edwards, Joshua Edwards’ father, has a list of conditions he must follow as an agreement of his son’s release.

David Edwards must supervise his son 24 hours a day while he’s at his home in Lexington. He also must make sure Joshua Edwards attends mental health treatment appointments as well as make sure his son takes all prescribed medication.

He also must ensure son complies with all lab work, including lab work to determine levels.

David Edwards must keep pretrial release updated weekly regarding Joshua Edwards’ progress.

Also, he must ensure that his does not take any illicit drugs/alcohol or possess any alcohol or controlled substance not lawfully prescribed.

Should Joshua Edwards’ mental health decompensates or declines, David Edwards will get immediate medical/mental health treatment for his son.

David Edwards has to also make sure he will not leave his son in the care of another person for more than 30 minutes per day.

The next hearing for Joshua Edwards is scheduled for January 12.