First Alert Forecast: Unsettled week ahead…

SUMMARY: An approaching cold front will bring a chance of rain/thunderstorms for mid-week. A developing coastal system could bring light “winter mix” to parts of North Carolina by late week. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Clouds this morning with a few passing showers and some areas of patchy fog. It is warm with temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be cloudy with scattered showers. Could be breezy at times with winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures are warm, in the upper 60s to around 70.

TONIGHT: Clouds with rain in the forecast overnight, could be breezy at times. Temperatures will stay warm, in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be cloudy with scattered rain showers, especially for the morning and highs in the 50’s. It may be breezy at times.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 53 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 30% 59 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 50% 69 ° F precip: 30% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 70% 59 ° F precip: 90% 58 ° F precip: 90% 58 ° F precip: 90% 56 ° F precip: 80% 53 ° F precip: 70% 53 ° F precip: 50% 53 ° F precip: 40% 52 ° F precip: 30% 52 ° F precip: 40% 51 ° F precip: 60% 51 ° F precip: 70% 51 ° F precip: 70% 50 ° F precip: 50% 48 ° F precip: 30% 46 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 50% 45 ° F precip: 60% 44 ° F precip: 70% 43 ° F precip: 80% 42 ° F precip: 80% 41 ° F precip: 80% 40 ° F precip: 70% 40 ° F precip: 70% 40 ° F precip: 70% 40 ° F precip: 70% 40 ° F precip: 60% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast