First Alert Forecast: Unsettled week ahead…

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: An approaching cold front will bring a chance of rain/thunderstorms for mid-week. A developing coastal system could bring light “winter mix” to parts of North Carolina by late week. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Clouds this morning with a few passing showers and some areas of patchy fog. It is warm with temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be cloudy with scattered showers. Could be breezy at times with winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures are warm, in the upper 60s to around 70.

TONIGHT: Clouds with rain in the forecast overnight, could be breezy at times. Temperatures will stay warm, in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be cloudy with scattered rain showers, especially for the morning and highs in the 50’s. It may be breezy at times.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
54° F
precip:
30%
9am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
65° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
60° F
precip:
30%
3am
Wed
60° F
precip:
70%
4am
Wed
59° F
precip:
90%
5am
Wed
58° F
precip:
90%
6am
Wed
58° F
precip:
90%
7am
Wed
56° F
precip:
80%
8am
Wed
53° F
precip:
70%
9am
Wed
53° F
precip:
50%
10am
Wed
53° F
precip:
40%
11am
Wed
52° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Wed
48° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
80%
11pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
80%
12am
Thu
41° F
precip:
80%
1am
Thu
40° F
precip:
70%
2am
Thu
40° F
precip:
70%
3am
Thu
40° F
precip:
70%
4am
Thu
40° F
precip:
70%
5am
Thu
40° F
precip:
60%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.