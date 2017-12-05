Duke Energy vendor breached, customer financial information likely compromised

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 370,000 Duke Energy customers may have had their financial information compromised.

The suspected breach happened through a vendor used to process payments at walk-in centers.

Global Express, a division of PayPal which processes those transactions has been taken offline, leaving customers scrambling to find a location to pay their bill.

 

“I went to the first location and right there on the door, they said they weren’t accepting payments for Duke Energy,” said Oscar Pantoja, a Duke Energy customer who lives in Spartanburg.

“So now, I came out here [Taylors] and they also tell me that their system is down.”

Duke Energy is asking customers to pay their bill online, through Western Union or over the phone using a credit or debit card.

Customers affected by the breach will receive a letter in the mail from the utility and may also be eligible for free credit monitoring.

