Deputies: Swansboro man stabs victim 4 times after argument over woman

SALTER PATH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Swansboro man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he stabbed another man four times in the stomach following an argument over a woman.

Brandon Edward Herring, 27, has been charged with attempting to kill 35-year-old Ronnie McArthur and seriously injuring him.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened outside a home on Ocean View Lane in Salter Path.

McArthur was taken to Carteret Heath Care and then by ambulance to Vidant Medical Cetner, where he was treated and released.

Herring in is the Carteret County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bail.

His first court appearance was Monday.