Deputies: Bath woman defrauded man out of $50,000

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Bath woman turned herself into the Beaufort County Sherrif’s Office after investigators obtained warrants charging her with fraud.

Deputies said Mattie Cromwell, 40, used a man’s debit card and bank account to make numerous transactions for her benefit over a six month period.

Cromwell was charged with thirty-three counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense, twenty-two counts of Identity Theft, eleven counts of Forgery of an Instrument and eleven counts of Uttering a Forged Instrument after an investigation was completed by the Beaufort County Sherrif’s Office.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received the report of fraud on October 20.

The victim reported they had been defrauded out of approximately $50,000.

Cromwell turned herself into the Magistrate’s Office where she was served with the warrants and was held on a $15,000 bond.