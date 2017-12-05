Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center will stay open during renovations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center will undergo renovations beginning in December along with the construction of an expansion to their existing center.

While in the long run the modifications will allow the center to accommodate more animals and will improve customer service to enhance the adoption process there will be a temporary reduction in the quantity of animals the shelter can house and a change in how the public accesses the facility.

The public operations of the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center will temporarily shift from the current facility entrance to the newly expanded portion of the facility beginning early to mid-December.

This will allow for renovations to be made to the previously existing facility.

Renovations are expected to take approximately two months.

Visitors should be on the lookout for signage to indicate the temporary entrance.

“During the renovation period, we are asking residents limit their surrendering of animals, specifically cats and kittens, until the renovation and construction process is complete,” said Trinity Smith, Animal Control Supervisor. “Additionally, Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center will not provide euthanasia services for owned pets during this period.”

The public entrance to the facility parking lot will change from its current location off of Old Airport Road to another location off of Old Airport Road during the renovations.

The temporary entrance will be clearly marked and the old entrance will be blocked off.

The Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center is located at 1639 Old Airport Road in New Bern.

Citizens with special needs or requiring Americans with Disability Act accommodations will need to call the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center prior to arrival to arrange for assistance to access the temporary facility entrance.