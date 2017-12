AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday is the last day of a coat drive hosted by the Ayden Police Department.

Police are asking for gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

You can donate at the following locations:

Ayden Police Department.

Ayden Town Hall

Ayden United Methodist Church, 460 E. 3rd Street

BB&T Bank of Ayden, 121 W. Third Street

Langley Computers, 542 E. Third Street

PNC Bank of Ayden, 233 W. Third Street

Southern Bank of Ayden, 236 W. Third Street