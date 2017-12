JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is still mourning three-year-old Mariah Woods after authorities believe the missing toddler’s body was found on Saturday in Pender County.

Two vigils are planned this week to honor Mariah’s short life.

The first vigil will take place on Tuesday at the intersection of Dawson Cabin Road and Earnest King Road at 7 p.m.

The other vigil is scheduled for Sunday night at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dawson Cabin Road and High Hill Road.