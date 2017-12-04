Tyrrell County man charged with shooting wife

Published:

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Columbia man with shooting his wife.

Matthew Winger, 30, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an investigation into a case involving the shooting of his Winger’s wife.

On November 25, deputies responded to a call that a shooting had occurred at the couple’s home on North Gum Neck Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found Amanda Winger, 26, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Deputies also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the residence.

Amanda Winger currently remains at Vidant Medical Center.

The defendant has been placed in the Dare County Detention Center without bond.

Winger is scheduled for his first court appearance on Tuesday in the Tyrrell County District Court.

