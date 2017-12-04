Spirit AeroSystems NC to invest $55.7 million in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County and Lenoir County Economic Development announced Monday that it will expand its operations in Lenoir County.

The company announced it will invest over $55.7 million in Kinston over the next five years.

The project was made possible in part by a performance-based grant from Lenoir County up to $1,478,729 companies receive no money up front and must meet investment performance standards to qualify for reimbursement.

Local governments will utilize these grants to attract business projects that will stimulate economic activity.

“Spirit is honored to be part of the Lenoir County community, and we are thrilled to partner with the County on this project to increase our investment in our North Carolina site,” said Terry George, Vice President and General Manager of Spirit’s North Carolina Operations. “As we further invest in our site to meet the needs of our customer, we will be creating opportunities to support job growth and positively contribute to the regional economy. This projected future capital investment will improve our capacity to deliver world-class aerostructures.”

In addition to Lenoir County and Lenoir County Economic Development, other partners that helped with this project include North Carolina Community College System, Lenoir Community College, North Carolina’s Southeast Regional Economic Development Partnership, Lenoir Committee of 100, Inc.

“In 2008, Spirit announced their choice location as the NC Global TransPark in Kinston North Carolina for an expansion. Since then Spirit has created jobs and has made a considerable investment in our community and State. We are thankful for what they have accomplished and wish them continued success,” said Representative George Graham.