HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A section of Lake Road in Havelock will close Monday morning for railroad crossing maintenance work.

The road will be closed three miles south of the intersection of Lake Road and Miller Blvd.

The closure will be about two miles north of the Carteret/ Craven County line.

The closure will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The road is expected to reopen Friday by 4 p.m.