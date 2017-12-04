Prescribed burning happening today at Croatan National Forest

Sara Potter Published:
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United States Forest Service plans to conduct a twenty-seven acre prescribed burn on the Croatan National Forest on Monday.

The burn will take place on Black Swamp Road by Maysville.

The burn is for hazardous fuels reduction and wildlife habitat improvement.

Some smoke may be visible in the area.

All prescribed burns follow smoke management guidelines.

The National Forests in North Carolina said firefighter and public safety is of the utmost importance when conducting prescribed burns.

Helicopters will not be used to conduct the burn.

