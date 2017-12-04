Onslow Co. escaped inmate captured

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County Detention Center inmate is back in custody after days on the run.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Walter England III was captured in the Rhodestown area Monday night.

England escaped into the area of the Jacksonville Country Club Golf Course Friday morning. Deputies say he ran away when getting out of a vehicle for a doctor’s appointment.

His escape promoted several Onslow County Schools to be placed on lock down.

England was jailed on charges of larceny, breaking and entering and meth.