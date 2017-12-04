Onslow Co. escaped inmate captured

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County Detention Center inmate is back in custody after days on the run.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Walter England III was captured in the Rhodestown area Monday night.

England escaped into the area of the Jacksonville Country Club Golf Course Friday morning. Deputies say he ran away when getting out of a vehicle for a doctor’s appointment.

His escape promoted several Onslow County Schools to be placed on lock down.

England was jailed on charges of larceny, breaking and entering and meth.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s