NCHSAA hosts state championship press conference

RALEIGH (WNCT) – Five area teams will represent Eastern North Carolina in the NCHSAA state football championships this weekend.

Havelock, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, North Duplin and Tarboro will all play for state championships on Saturday.

Rams’ Coach Caleb King knows that Saturday’s games can be life-changing.

“You try to say it’s just one game,” said King. “But in the reality of it is, it is a state championship game. So, it’s going to be exciting it goes fast. This is my fifth state championship game that I’ve coached in, that was my tenth Eastern final. Everytime, it’s still exciting, it’s still fun, it’s just really good to see the kids there and see those athletes perform the way they can.”

Here is the schedule for “Championship Saturday” around the state.

NCHSAA STATE FINALS WEEKEND

1A CHAMPIONSHIPS – At Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State, Raleigh:

1A: (1) North Duplin vs. (2) Cherokee – 12 Noon

1AA (1) Tarboro vs. (1) Mount Airy – 4:00 p.m.

2A CHAMPIONSHIPS – At Kenan Memorial Stadium – UNC, Chapel Hill:

2A: (1) East Duplin vs. (2) Hibriten – 3:00 p.m.

2AA: (5) Wallace-Rose Hill vs. (1) Reidsville – 7:00 p.m.

3A CHAMPIONSHIPS – At Wallace Wade Stadium – Duke, Durham:

3A: (2) Havelock vs. (1) Charlotte Catholic – 3:00 p.m.

3AA: (2) New Hanover vs. (2) A.C. Reynolds – 7:00 p.m.

4A CHAMPIONSHIPS – At BB&T Field – Wake Forest, Winston-Salem:

4A: (1) Wake Forest vs. (1) Mallard Creek – 12:00 p.m.

4AA: (1) Scotland vs. (1) Harding University – 4:00 p.m.