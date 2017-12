GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections will hold a Fair Courts Town Hall on Monday night.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville on Oakmont Drive.

The ninety-minute town hall will feature local legislators who will address resident’s concerns and will provide the community with the latest information on the North Carolina Courts.