JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first court appearance in the Mariah Woods homicide case will take place on Monday.

Earl Kimrey, the live-in boyfriend of Mariah Woods’ mother, was arrested on Friday after the long search concluded for the missing three-year-old toddler in Onslow County.

Kimrey charges include concealment of a death and obstruction of justice.

The court appears will take place in the Onslow County Courthouse.

District Attorney Ernie Less said additional charges could be filed.