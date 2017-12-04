Make it Monday: DIY glitter ornaments

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ‘Tis the season for Christmas cheer! With the festivities comes decorations, which sometimes cost more than expected.

In this week’s Make It Monday, we’re showing you how to make your own glitter ornaments with just a few materials.

Here’s what you’ll need:

–  clear plastic ornament bulb
–  floor finish
–  assortment of fine grain glitter

Start by removing the topper on the ornament. Then, carefully pour about a tablespoon of floor finish in the bulb. Be careful to not shake the bottle and not get bubbles in the ornament.

Swirl the floor finish around so it coats the entire surface. When you’re done, pour out the excess into a disposable bowl or cup.

After you coat the bulb, pour in a teaspoon of glitter. Carefully turn the ornament so the glitter is spread throughout. To cover the top, get a bowl or cup and slowly rotate the ornament. Tap out the excess glitter into a separate bowl or cup.

When you’re done, let the ornaments dry upside-down for a few hours. Then, re-attach the ornament hanger and hang on your tree.

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest and Instagram for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or via email at msatira@wnct.com.

make it monday

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s