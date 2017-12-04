Make it Monday: DIY glitter ornaments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ‘Tis the season for Christmas cheer! With the festivities comes decorations, which sometimes cost more than expected.

In this week’s Make It Monday, we’re showing you how to make your own glitter ornaments with just a few materials.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– clear plastic ornament bulb

– floor finish

– assortment of fine grain glitter

Start by removing the topper on the ornament. Then, carefully pour about a tablespoon of floor finish in the bulb. Be careful to not shake the bottle and not get bubbles in the ornament.

Swirl the floor finish around so it coats the entire surface. When you’re done, pour out the excess into a disposable bowl or cup.

After you coat the bulb, pour in a teaspoon of glitter. Carefully turn the ornament so the glitter is spread throughout. To cover the top, get a bowl or cup and slowly rotate the ornament. Tap out the excess glitter into a separate bowl or cup.

When you’re done, let the ornaments dry upside-down for a few hours. Then, re-attach the ornament hanger and hang on your tree.

