Kinston police make arrest in fatal 2016 shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have made an arrest in a fatal 2016 shooting.

Dion Ramon Hall, 29, of Kinston was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Deonta Malik Dudley.

The shooting occurred at at the 800 block of Dixon Street on January 25, 2016.

Police responded to a shooting call and found a residence that was hit multiple times.

Soon after, additional officers responding to Dixon Street stopped a vehicle in which they found Dudley, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dudley was taken to Vidant Medical Center, where he died from his injury.

Kinston police said they have been investigating since that time.

Hall was arrested in the Lenoir County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

He will be returned to the Lenoir County Jail after processing is complete, police said.