Holiday giving program provides help for families affected by domestic violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One organization in the East is making sure families affected by domestic violence enjoy Christmas.

The Center for Family Violence Prevention’s holiday giving program provides help for those in need.

They are specifically asking for donations of gift cards.

Organizers say the families can use the gift cards to buy toys, basic necessities or groceries for a Christmas meal.

“To see these families grow and be able to celebrate with each other in a time that is very stressful for them,” victim advocate Kyla Reece says. “They can have joy and peace and know they don’t have to put up with abuse to be able to provide Christmas for their children.”

You can donate online through PayPal, or visit either of their two drop off locations. They are located at 805 S. Evans St. or 329 E. Arlington Blvd.