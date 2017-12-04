Holiday giving program provides help for families affected by domestic violence

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One organization in the East is making sure families affected by domestic violence enjoy Christmas.

The Center for Family Violence Prevention’s holiday giving program provides help for those in need.

They are specifically asking for donations of gift cards.

Organizers say the families can use the gift cards to buy toys, basic necessities or groceries for a Christmas meal.

“To see these families grow and be able to celebrate with each other in a time that is very stressful for them,” victim advocate Kyla Reece says. “They can have joy and peace and know they don’t have to put up with abuse to be able to provide Christmas for their children.”

You can donate online through PayPal, or visit either of their two drop off locations. They are located at 805 S. Evans St. or 329 E. Arlington Blvd.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s