First Alert Forecast: Sunny and seasonably warm start to work week

SUMMARY: Sunshine sticks around for Monday and part of Tuesday before a cold front approaches bring rain and much colder temperatures. Details:



THIS MORNING: Mostly clear and chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s inland with a few places along the coast in the 50s. Inland areas are seeing fog this morning and it could be dense at times. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are cloudy tonight with a slight chance of a shower. With clouds and southerly winds, temperatures won’t be as chilly.

A LOOK AHEAD: Staying warm on Tuesday before the cold front moves through late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Behind the front temps turn chilly and skies stay sunny.

