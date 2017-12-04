First Alert Forecast: Sunny and seasonably warm start to work week

SUMMARY: Sunshine sticks around for Monday and part of Tuesday before a cold front approaches bring rain and much colder temperatures. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear and chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s inland with a few places along the coast in the 50s. Inland areas are seeing fog this morning and it could be dense at times. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are cloudy tonight with a slight chance of a shower. With clouds and southerly winds, temperatures won’t be as chilly.

A LOOK AHEAD: Staying warm on Tuesday before the cold front moves through late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Behind the front temps turn chilly and skies stay sunny.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
49° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
50° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
50° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
51° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
52° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
53° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
59° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
62° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
61° F
precip:
30%
2am
Wed
61° F
precip:
80%
3am
Wed
61° F
precip:
80%
4am
Wed
60° F
precip:
90%
5am
Wed
58° F
precip:
90%
