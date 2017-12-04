ECU women make it four in a row with win at Kennesaw State

Kennesaw, Ga. – The ECU women’s basketball team (5-4) extended its win streak to four-straight games with a 66-56 road win over Kennesaw State on Monday night. The Pirates were led by senior Thais Oliveira who had a career-high 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

ECU trailed 25-22 at the half but Oliveira erupted in the second half with 14 points, seven in each quarter, to push the Pirates ahead of the Owls. Kennesaw State was led by Carlotta Gianolla who had a team-best 14 points while three other Owls scored in double figures.

Ariyana Williams matched a career-high 15 points as the Pirates’ second-leading scorer while Alex Frazier, Destiny Campbell and Dominique Claytor added seven points apiece.

Team Records

ECU (5-4), Kennesaw State (3-7)

Macy’s Thoughts

I wasn’t sure how our legs would be with three games in five days, but I think we saved our best one for our last one. That’s the biggest message that we talk about all the time and we’ve implemented this sprinting program into the end of practice and I heard the girls referencing it in the huddle saying, “this is why we do this, let’s be the best in the fourth.” It was by far our best and the second half was much improved and we needed this win as we are going into the exam period.

On Thais Oliveira’s career night

You got to talk about Thais, man she was good tonight. After the first quarter I told her that no one can guard her, we had to throw the ball to her, she played so well with so much confidence and she made even more plays that’s not even showing up in the box score. So proud of that kiddo, what a great night.

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total

ECU 14 8 21 23 66

Kennesaw State 16 9 16 15 56

News and Notes

ECU’s four-game win streak is the first since the Pirates began the 2015-16 season with five straight W’s.

Thais Oliveira had the first 20-point game of her career-high going a perfect 9-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from the charity stripe.

Ariyana Williams matched her career-high with 15 points.

ECU shot 48.1 percent from the field, its best offensive shooting performance of the season.

Up Next

ECU will host North Carolina Central on Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. for the Pirates’ annual Education Day game.