ECU Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium construction begins today

Sara Potter Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Construction will begin in December on East Carolina University’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The demolition of the old press box will begin on Monday.

The fifty-five million dollar expansion will add one thousand premium seats through the addition of a new club level and a variety of suites.

“It’s a bold and aggressive project for us, a 55 million dollar project that encompasses more than the press box,” said Jeff Compher, ECU athletic director,. “There are other facilities for our coaches and student-athletes as well.”

Renovations are expected to take longer than expected due to an increase in the cost of materials and labor.

Renovations are now expected to take up to eighteen months instead of the original nine.

 

