Early morning robbery at Greenville gas station under investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sherrif’s Office responded to a robbery incident that took place at a Speedway gas station early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a call at the Speedway located at 5068 NC 33 East at 3:28 a.m.

Two store clerks who were working at that time reported the robbery suspect as a black male wearing a black hoodie under a khaki colored jacket and a mask coving his face.

Both clerks stated the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

Upon leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fired one shot that hit the display next to the counter.

No injuries were reported.

No customers were reported in the store at the time of the robbery.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.