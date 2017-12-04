Early morning robbery at Greenville gas station under investigation

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sherrif’s Office responded to a robbery incident that took place at a Speedway gas station early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a call at the Speedway located at 5068 NC 33 East at 3:28 a.m.

Two store clerks who were working at that time reported the robbery suspect as a black male wearing a black hoodie under a khaki colored jacket and a mask coving his face.

Both clerks stated the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

Upon leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fired one shot that hit the display next to the counter.

No injuries were reported.

No customers were reported in the store at the time of the robbery.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s