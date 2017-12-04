Don Hardy becomes mayor of Kinston in tonights swearing-in ceremony

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Kinston will swear in a new mayor Monday night.

Mayor-elect Don Hardy will be sworn in Monday night at a Kinston City Council Meeting.

Hardy narrowly defeated long-term seated mayor BJ Murphy.

Hardy said he hopes the citizens of Kinston will realize there is more power in numbers when it comes to making the community a better place.

“You have to be able to communicate with folks,” said Hardy. “Understand where folks are coming from, their ideas and their views because they want you to listen, because without the community coming together in unity, then there would be no community.”

The City Council Meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall located at 207 E. King St.

Newly elected city council members Robert A Swinson IV and Kristal Suggs will also be sworn in at Monday’s meeting.