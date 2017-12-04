Detectives seize cocaine, guns, cash in arrest of Beaufort man

WNCT Staff Published:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Narcotics detectives arrested a man Friday after seizing cocaine, guns, cash and drug paraphernalia from a Beaufort home.

David Patterson, 37, faces charges of possessing firearms while being a convicted felon, possessing a stolen firearm and a number of crack-cocaine-related charges.

Detectives with numerous agencies searched Patterson’s home Friday as part of a months-long investigation.

During the search, detectives seized 7.97 grams of crack cocaine, six firearms, $3,200 cash, and paraphernalia deputies said was related to drug sales.

Patterson is being held in the Carteret County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

Carteret County narcotics detectives were assisted by the Beaufort Police Department, the Morehead City Police Department and the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office in the execution of the warrant.

