Wolfpack headed to Sun Bowl

By and Published:

North Carolina State (8-4, ACC) vs. Arizona State (7-5, Pac-12) Dec. 29, 3 p.m. EST (CBS)

LOCATION: El Paso, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

North Carolina State: DE Bradley Chubb, ACC defensive player of the year and one of five finalists for the 2017 Hendricks Award, is second in the FBS with 25 tackles for loss, fourth among defensive linemen with 73 tackles, and eighth in sacks (10).

Arizona State: QB Manny Wilkins has thrown for 2,918 yards and 17 TDs with five interceptions.

NOTABLE

North Carolina State: Nyheim Hines rushed for 1,040 yards to become one of only nine running backs in school history to surpass that mark.

Arizona State: Head coach Todd Graham was fired in late November after six seasons, but Graham and his staff will remain with the program through their bowl appearance.

LAST TIME

North Carolina State defeated Arizona State 34-17 in 1974 under Lou Holtz. The series is tied 1-1.

BOWL HISTORY

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack are making their first Sun Bowl appearance and are 16-13-1 in bowl games. N.C. State has not faced a Pac-12 team since a 17-10 loss to Arizona in the 1989 Copper Bowl.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are making their 30th bowl appearance and sixth in the Sun Bowl. They are a 14-14-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the Sun Bowl.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s