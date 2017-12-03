Wake Forest accepts Belk Bowl invite will face Texas A&M

By and Published:

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) vs. Wake Forest (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 29, 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Charlotte, N.C.

TOP PLAYERS

Texas A&M: WR Christian Kirk, 730 yards receiving, 7 touchdowns.

Wake Forest: QB John Wolford, 2,792 yards passing, 25 touchdowns; 615 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher was recently hired by the Aggies as coach but will not coach in the Belk Bowl. Three of the Aggies’ losses this season came against teams that were in the AP Top 25 at the time: Alabama (27-19), Auburn (42-27) and LSU (45-21).

Wake Forest: After big wins against Syracuse and then 19th-ranked North Carolina State, the Deacons suffered a setback with a 31-23 loss to Duke in the regular season finale.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Texas A&M: The Aggies are 17-21 in bowl games. They have been to nine straight bowl games but have lost the last two, including a 33-28 defeat last year to Kansas State.

Wake Forest: The Deacons are 7-4 in bowl games. This is their second straight bowl appearance, beating Temple 23-17 last year in the Military Bowl.

 

