Sheriff: teen missing after possibly meeting with boy she met on Facebook

REELSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a residence in Reelsboro in reference to a missing person. 17-year-old Makayla Curtis was last seen on Saturday at around 5 p.m. by her mother.

Curtis left with a unknown white male in a gold colored mid-sized sedan. Curtis may have met the unknown male on Facebook and left traveling in an unknown direction.

Curtis is described as a black female approximately 5’7″, 120 pounds, black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt over a white t-shirt, black jeans and a pink book bag.

Anyone with information should contact the Pamlico Co. Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.