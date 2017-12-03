Police: Man angry about parking stabbed 2, mowed down others

NEW YORK (AP) — A man angry about a parking dispute stabbed two people and then drove into a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk Sunday, leaving one person dead and several others injured, one critically, police said.

The violent altercation started around 4:30 a.m. outside a hookah lounge in Queens, when the driver of a white Hyundai sedan got out of his car and stabbed two other people, New York Police Department Assistant Chief David Barrere said. They were both stabbed in the chest, authorities said.

A dispute ensued with others outside the club, and the man drove his car up onto the sidewalk and into a crowd of people before leaving the scene, Barrere said. It was unclear if the pedestrians were involved in the dispute.

One person was killed and five others injured, one of them critically, from getting hit by the car. The other people struck and the two people stabbed were in stable condition.

Police didn’t release the identity of the person who was killed, but said he was 23 years old.

Authorities said the driver was in custody. Charges had not been filed as of Sunday afternoon. The sedan has been located.