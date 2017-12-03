Man arrested in connection to Dare Co. shooting

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Saturday shooting in Manteo.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities received word of a shooting in the Manteo area. Two individuals said they had been shot at.

After extensive searching that lasted throughout the night, the suspect was apprehended near a hotel in Kill Devil Hills.

22-year-old Trystan Robert Wiley Beacham is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm in a prohibited location. He’s currently in jail under a $20,000 bond.

