GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of runners dashed through Uptown Greenville and around ECU for the annual Dash For Cash 5k and 10 miler in Greenville.

The race is named in honor of Christopher Cash, who died while serving in Iraq in 2004. The money raised by the event each year goes to scholarships for local students.

Since beginning more than a decade ago, the race has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

