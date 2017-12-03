First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns this afternoon

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Clouds break for sunshine this afternoon as high pressure build back into the area.

TODAY: Clouds break for sun by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

 

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the 30’s inland, 40’s at the coast.

 

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with highs in the 60’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD: Warmer temps and lots of sunshine to start the week. A cold front moves through Wednesday bringing beneficial rain and cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
50° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
44° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
45° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
45° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
46° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
46° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
