First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns this afternoon

SUMMARY: Clouds break for sunshine this afternoon as high pressure build back into the area.



TODAY: Clouds break for sun by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the 30’s inland, 40’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with highs in the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Warmer temps and lots of sunshine to start the week. A cold front moves through Wednesday bringing beneficial rain and cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 45 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast